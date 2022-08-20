From the editor: We want to help you succeed and be informed

Students are busy and stressed. From jobs and classes to taking care of yourself and having any semblance of a social life, it can be a challenge to keep up with it all. That’s what we here at The Sunflower want to help with. We know life can be overwhelming, especially when you add college classes and the responsibilities of tuition. We want to keep our news straightforward and unbiased, and we want to give students a voice. The Sunflower is journalism by students, for students. We ask the questions, take the photos, write the stories, design the pages and run the website.

Just having returned from an international student exchange in South Korea, I am a senior studying creative writing and English literature. My goals as editor-in-chief are to serve the student body and greater Wichita State community and to provide leadership to The Sunflower staff, ensuring that we run efficiently and respectfully. We want to make sure you have the resources to succeed, get involved and be informed.

Negative stigma surrounds journalism and journalists, and we hope to help change that locally and organically. We hope you get to know us and learn what we stand for. Our mission is to seek and report the truth to inform the Wichita State Community. Students deserve to have a news source they can trust. We want your trust, and we plan to earn it. We are students and we are learning, so mistakes are inevitable, but we always strive to produce our best work each time. If we make a mistake, we will fix it quickly and publicly.

Journalism offers readers an opportunity to gain a varied perspective on the world. It allows you to learn about events and people around you, letting you be a more informed individual. Journalism is a continuing dialogue among reporters and readers, and it’s a conversation that can inspire change.

If you would like to add your voice to The Sunflower, please reach out and send a “Letter to the Editor” at the email [email protected]. Or if you have story ideas, send those my way, too.

Be a part of Wichita State and let your voice be heard. Let’s make it a great year for yourself and for others.