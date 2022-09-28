“Don’t Worry Darling” deserves better, but not much

Fans of Florence Pugh and misogyny, rejoice!

Pugh stars in yet another psychological thriller where men are the root of all the issues. Unlike “Midsommar,” though, Pugh’s latest film, “Don’t Worry Darling,” is set in a 1950s utopia named “Victory,” co-starring Harry Styles. Directed by Olivia Wilde, the film features her alongside big names like Nick Kroll, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan.

The two play a charming couple absolutely enamored with one another, living in an eternal honeymoon. Pugh maintains the house – cooking, cleaning, gossiping with other housewives, a surprising amount of mixology – while Styles leaves to work for an elusive underground operation.

Living in a perfect cul de sac with other families and couples with the same situation (devastatingly beautiful housewife and devastating beautiful breadwinner), trouble hits paradise when the two attend a house party hosted by the handsome CEO of their company (Chris Pine) and his – get this – super beautiful wife (Gemma Chan). One of the wives (KiKi Layne) speaks out of turn, and, in true 1950s fashion, is shunned.

This leads to a spiral of events in which Pugh feels she’s losing her mind, to Styles’s dismay. Unable to talk about it with her female counterparts and facing no comfort from her husband, Pugh takes matters into her own hands

The movie was definitely very entertaining, but fell flat in a lot of ways. For example, everyone is too attractive to be realistic. Seriously. Because it’s Harry Styles and I guess we can’t forget it’s Harry Styles, there’s an uncomfortably long scene of him dancing in a cute little tuxedo. If you’ve seen how Pennywise dances in renditions of “It,” you’ve basically seen this scene, don’t worry (darling).

The film has a lot of artsy shots that anyone can appreciate. There’s a heavy incorporation of mirrors and reflective surfaces throughout, which I’m always a huge fan of, especially when done well and especially in psychological pieces such as this one. With a cast as beautiful as this one, it’s fitting that the cinematography is as well.

Despite tension building throughout, the film falls a bit short at the end. This isn’t to say that you shouldn’t give it a shot, at least. Sure, it’s a bit disappointing, but the Harry Styles dancing scene honestly makes it worth it.

Whether you’re new to the Pugh game or not, “Don’t Worry Darling” is a stunning period piece certainly worthy of watching, and equally as worthy of your criticism afterwards.