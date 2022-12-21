This week’s news in brief — Dec. 21

Wood’s gift $1 million to music associates

Betty and Art Wood, long-time music enthusiasts and known WSU fine arts donors, have gifted $1 million from their estate as a final gift to WSU’s Music Associates Endowed Fund. Betty, who made the donation after her death in March, and her husband Art, who passed away in 2016, have provided financial support to WSU’s fine art programs for more than 30 years.

Prior to his death in 2016, Art served as a member of the Music Associates Board of Directors and was known for his appreciation and commitment to maintaining the arts. Betty and Art have contributed to the Endowed Music Associates Fund since 1994, just a year after the group’s conception. The couple’s donation to the Endowed Music Associates Fund will assist School of Music students and provide them with opportunities.

Research funds available courtesy of WSU Regional Institute on Aging

Graduate students or faculty members working on projects or research centered on the well-being of older adults now have the opportunity to receive funding from WSU’s Regional Institute on Aging (RIA).

Former investor Evelyn Cassat, a frequent WSU donor who was plagued with age-related conditions, gifted her estate to provide the funds to those interested in researching the accessibility to programs, courses and activities for older adults in the Wichita area.

Funds per accepted applicant will range from $2,000 to $15,000. Or, with maximum funding approval, up to $20,000 for a 12-month period. To apply, interested applicants can contact Carryl Baldwin ([email protected]) before the March 31 deadline.

Barton alums donate $250,000 to launch student-managed investment fund

Erin and Kyle Cummings, 2009 Barton School graduates, gifted their alum school a quarter of a million dollars to establish the W. Frank Barton School of Business Student-Managed Investment Fund.

The couple did so with the hopes of teaching students how to research companies, invest in stocks and bonds, track financial performance and make responsible investment choices to give back to the school that shaped their lives.

Erin, the president of the Barton Alumni Council and co-founder of YESyoga, and her husband Kyle, a Senior Trader at Vitol, both credit the school for their success, and hope through the program to provide a necessary positive impact on business students. In addition, the WSU Foundation and Alumni Engagement matched the Cummings donation with$250,000 to support the $500,000 initiative.