Lunar New Year celebrations to come

Lunar New Year celebrations include everything from lantern to simply eating “good fortune fruit,” or certain citrus. Their orange colors represent prosperity and luck.

For many students, the term “New Year” means January 1st. For multiple different cultures, however, the New Year celebrations are right around the corner. Celebrated in communities in China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Taiwan and South Korea, the Lunar New Year takes place Saturday, January 22. 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit.

In these cultures, the 15-day event represents the first new moon “between the end of January and spans the first 15 days of the first month of the lunar calendar,” according to HISTORY. Unlike the Gregorian calendar that Western society is structured around, the lunar calendar follows the cycles of the moon.

Lunar New Year celebrations are expansive, with many choosing to connect with extended family and hope for good luck and health throughout the following year. Typical celebrations include decorating windows with red paper and cleaning the house, starting with a reunion dinner with symbolic dishes. Celebrators often feast on a whole fish, representing abundance.

The last day of the holiday is the Lantern Festival in which children roam around with lanterns. Tangyuan, or sweet glutinous rice balls, are eaten in celebration. Glutinous rice cakes are often eaten as well.

In Wichita, there are many events taking place to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

St. Anthony Lion & Dragon Dance Team will be performing in the first floor of the RSC, with Kversity following, on Monday, January 23 starting at 11 a.m.

Outside of Wichita State, the Advanced Learning Library is hosting the Wichita Asian Association to educate about the holiday on Saturday, January 21, featuring a performance from the East High Dance Club.

If in-person celebrations aren’t your thing, you can celebrate on Pokemon GO. Trainers will see an increased rate of rabbit-inspired Pokemon such as Bunnelby, among others, in the wild.

From China to your Pokeballs, the Lunar New Year is all around. Whether you celebrate or not, the message of new beginnings and connecting with loved ones can be appreciated across cultures.