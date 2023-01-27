Ulrich Spring Exhibition empowers students and professors

Student views the wall covered in pictures submitted by the artist to show days in their life through abstract photos.

The Ulrich Museum of Art unveiled their spring exhibit on Thursday with a celebration that brought together the city’s art lovers. The event displayed pieces from a variety of mediums to curators, students, and curious guests.

“We are executing our ideas and talking about important things,” Stone said. “Pay attention to us.”

Fine arts professor Tim Stone is featured in the event. As a former WSU student, seeing his art at this show fulfills a long-time goal.

“We have these events so that we can bring attention to the Ulrich and our beautiful collection,” Teri Mott, marketing manager, said. “We want folks from the entire community to come out and explore, not just the university.”

Producing the exhibit required extensive planning before it was ready to be presented to the public. The work poured into giving each chosen piece its spotlight cannot go ignored.

“It’s months of planning and conceptualizing,” senior Maddie Meadows, graphic design major, said. “This is our chance to celebrate all of that work and showcase it.”

The largest exhibit, titled Nature of the Flowing World, featured a diverse line up of Eastern Asian woodblock art.

“Some pieces have been in Wichita for a hundred years,” Ksenya Gurshtein, curator, said. “We have substantial holdings of that material that we have almost never shown before now.”

The Ulrich Museum proves to be a hidden treasure on campus. Though small, the building’s unique architecture and well-stocked exhibits deserve the attention attracted by the party.

“Students should be proud that we have such a gorgeous museum,” Mott said. “The collection is part of the students’ lives. We encourage them to come out and enjoy it and celebrate with us.”

The celebration also provides an opportunity for art students looking to build their career. Finding curators, supporters and experienced artists to connect with at a single event proves to be useful for those wishing to gain a foothold in art and marketing.

“There are students here who have worked their way up from internships to full time employees at the museum,” Meadows said. “It’s a great place to launch your career and network.”

Finding a supportive community in the industry is an important step for upcoming artists. Spaces like the Ulrich’s opening provide a lively, comfortable place for them to build their journey.

“Don’t give up. Come to events like this, even if you’re not required to,” Stone said. “Go to any art event that’s available at your school to meet people. Meet students, patrons, fans, and faculty members. Really put yourself out there.”