Ascension Via Christi nurses offered preferred rate for online program

Following one of the largest nursing strikes in Kansas history, Ascension Via Christi nurses are now being offered a preferred rate for the online Registered Nurse (RN) to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program at Wichita State. The discounted program follows the conclusion of the one-day strike in which nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph and St. Francis protested for better working conditions at the hospitals.

As Wichita State’s affiliated teaching hospital, many nursing and medical students pursue internships or accept nursing positions from Ascension Via Christi. However, both the university and the hospital system are now encouraging current RNs to take advantage of the RN-to-BSN program while employed at Ascension Via Christi. According to Gwynedd Mercy University, nurses with a BSN are more likely to have higher salaries, greater job opportunities and benefit from specialty training.

Beginning in the Fall 2023 semester, Ascension Via Christi full-time student nurses can receive up to $4,000 in annual tuition reimbursement or up to $2,000 for part-time staff. Additional financial aid opportunities are also expected through Ascension and community nursing scholarships.

The $312 per-credit-hour program consists of 10 classes, six of which follow an eight-week format and four which follow a 16-week format. Degree completion is estimated to take anywhere from three semesters for full-time students to six years for part-time students.

Ascension Via Christi employees must have an active RN license or are planning to complete the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) exam. Applicants from all 50 states, excluding Tennessee, Rhode Island, Maryland and Washington, can apply.

For enrollment details or additional information, interested applicants are encouraged to contact WSU online advisor John Sandlin via phone at 316-978-7332 or email at [email protected].