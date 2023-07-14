Daniela Abies selected for Spanish Under-19 National Team

Freshman forward Daniela Abies looks to rebound against South Carolina State. Abies scored seven points and recorded seven rebounds.

The Wichita State women’s basketball team will see one of their own take the stage at the 2023 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup.

Sophomore forward Daniela Abies was selected for Spain’s Under-19 Team for the World Cup this July 15-23 in Madrid, Spain.

The Spanish team is currently ranked fourth in the FIBA rankings.

The U19 tournament is held every two years. During their 2021 outing, Spain lost to the United States 98-64 in the quarterfinals.

Abies played on the U18 Spanish National Team during their 2022 run in the European Championships, where they lost in the championship game to Lithuania 78-75.

Spain has not made the championship game of the U19 tournament since 2011.

This year, Spain is in Group A with Argentina, Australia and France. Games can be streamed at twitch.tv/baloncestoesp.

Schedule

July 15 – Spain vs. Australia @ 6:15 a.m. CST

July 16 – Spain vs. France @ 6:15 a.m. CST

July 17 – Spain vs. Argentina @ 6:45 a.m. CST