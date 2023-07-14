Keeping up with the crime log — July 14

The Wichita State Police Department (WSUPD) maintains a daily log of incidents on the WSU campus and surrounding area. Each case and its details can be accessed via the Crime Log website on the WSU homepage.

This week, some notable entries were:

Driving, drug and drinking violations lead to arrest

During a traffic stop early Wednesday morning, officers arrested a 19-year-old woman at 18th and Oliver for an assortment of traffic, marijuana, drug and alcohol violations.

Shortly before 2 a.m., the driver was pulled over for driving without headlights. Officers were prompted to search the vehicle with probable cause and discovered marijuana, along with the intent to use the paraphernalia and an open liquor container. The woman was arrested on site with five different charges: driving without headlights, possession of marijuana, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body, possession and consumption of liquor by a minor and transporting liquor in an open container.

Suspicious person and activity reported

WSUPD officers were called twice this week to address instances of persons engaged in suspicious activity on campus. On July 5, WSUPD officers responded to a call from Jabara Hall, where an undescribed case of suspicious activity was reported. Later in the week on July 10, officers were called again, this time to follow up on a series of reports of a suspicious person entering various construction areas on campus. Both incidents were accompanied with reports, and no arrests were made.

WSUPD and WPD assists

WSUPD assisted the Wichita Police Department on four different cases this week at locations off campus.

The first was during a barricaded subject call south of Haysville on July 4. WSUPD and Haysville PD officers were on site as well to assist with the case.

Later on July 7, WSUPD officers assisted WPD with a warrant service on 2217 S. Laura St. in southwest Wichita. Half an hour later, WSUPD officers aided WPD with another warrant on 729 S. Greenwood, a residential area not far from the Sedgwick County Corrections Juvenile Residential and Court Services facilities.

Finally, around noon on July 7, officers were called again to aid WPD and Valley Center PD on another barricaded subject call.

Reports of each incident were filed by WSUPD officers with no further action required of the campus officers.

Officers respond to possible overdose

Officers were called to a medical emergency late on July 7 to provide potentially life-saving care to an individual believed to be experiencing a drug overdose. The incident occurred across the street from campus and down the block from Seventeenth Apartments. While the condition of the individual is unknown, officers filed a report of the incident the same evening.