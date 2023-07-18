REVIEW: GROW introduces coffee to Botanic at GROW menu

Jacinda Hall Planty AF iced latte at Botanic at GROW located inside GROW Giesen Plant Shop.

GROW Giesen is a locally-owned and operated plant shop in Downtown Wichita. They sell a variety of things, such as plants, vases, and home decor.

They also have a DIY Plant Bar, where you can decorate your own plant terrarium, and they have a small bar inside the shop called Botanic at GROW.

Botanic at GROW initially started out serving cocktails and alcoholic beverages, but near the beginning of 2023, GROW Giesen Plant Shop announced that they would be adding coffee to their Botanic menu.

They serve a wide variety of flowery and even plant-based drinks, like MUD\WTR brand Chai Tea, which is made from mushrooms.

They also serve other non-alcoholic and non-caffeinated drinks such as flavored lemonades, kombuchas and teas. They also offer snacks and desserts from other local businesses around Wichita, such as Monica’s Bundt Cakes, Cocoa Dolce and Paradise Donut.

I got to try one of their botanical lattes called “Planty AF” with oat milk, and it was delicious.

The “Planty AF” is a latte with rose, lavender and agave flavors. The three flavors make the drink itself incredibly sweet, which is something I enjoyed. The oat milk kept the sweetness of the flowery flavors from being too overpowering, though.

Botanic at GROW also does not charge extra for milk alternatives, which is great for lactose intolerant people or just people who enjoy other milk alternatives.

The plant-themed beverages added to the overall theme and atmosphere of GROW.

If you are looking for a new hangout spot surrounded by plants and plant-themed items, GROW is the place to be.