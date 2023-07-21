This week’s brief news — July 21

Engineering program updated to fit employer and alumni feedback

After analyzing feedback from the Industrial Advisory Board, engineering employers and WSU alumni, the College of Engineering will be restructuring the engineering technology program to suit student, business and industry needs.

Formerly called the engineering technology program, the new applied engineering program will focus on enabling students to pursue their Professional Engineerlicenses post-graduation. To do so, the applied engineering program will change its classification code to the new 14.0103 Classification of Instructional Programs.

The program must receive accreditation through ABET by analyzing math, science and technical courses to meet program academic track requirements. In some tracks, two or more additional courses have been added to the requirements for degree completion. Several name changes will also take effect, including the alteration of the civil engineering focus to sustainability and environmental engineering, and engineering technology management to engineering management.

Students currently enrolled in engineering technology tracks can either remain in their current degree program or switch to the new applied engineering program. Additional requirements for the new program must be completed before graduation to receive credit for the program.

Second WSU Tech culinary school opens

The newest addition of a planned series of WSU Tech culinary school restaurants opened its doors last Thursday, July 13, to hungry customers and culinary students alike.

Located on 124 S. Broadway, The Envision Bistro and Innovation Kitchen – nicknamed “The Bistro” – is part of WSU Tech’s new culinary school, the National Institute for Culinary & Hospitality Education. The restaurant will be fully staffed by eight to 10 culinary students of different years and experience levels who will prepare a seasonal rotation of simple, locally inspired meals, like beef rib bierocks and summer corn and catfish soups.

The Bistro will follow WSU Tech’s school calendar and will be open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Culinary students are encouraged to apply for positions at The Bistro throughout the year and to keep an eye out for future WSU Tech culinary restaurants in development.

Office of CTAC expands staff size

Under the direction of new associate vice president and university Title IX coordinator Courtney McHenry, the Office of Civil Rights, Title IX & ADA Compliance is expanding its office staff size.

Five different sectors, including the Title IX and civil rights investigators and case management and office coordinators, will see increased staff sizes to better provide customer services.

Parking accommodations made for road marking restriping

From July 17 to Friday, July 21, Facility Services will be restriping road markings, such as centerlines, arrows and parking spots across campus. From 7 a.m.-5 p.m., lanes across campus will be temporarily closed.

To accommodate a fire lane, parking will be unavailable in front of Shocker Hall until the restriping is complete.

Staff, faculty free headshots offered Aug. 3

For WSU staff and faculty members in need of new professional headshots, the Office of Strategic Communications will be offering a free, walk-in headshot opportunity in early August. The next upcoming photo event will take place in Rhatigan Student Center room 266 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Aug. 3. A complete list of expectations and resources can be found on the Studio Headshots website.