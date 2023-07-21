Keeping up with the crime log — July 21

This week, some notable entries were:

Theft and criminal damage to property

A theft and criminal damage to property report was filed by WSUPD officers Friday afternoon at the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity house on 1740 Vassar Street. The Greek community house typically serves as the chapter’s meeting house, as well as housing for members during the academic year. The case was assigned to investigations.

WSUPD assists WPD with vandalism report

WSUPD officers were alerted early Monday morning regarding a vandalism incident that occurred just off of campus on E 17th Street North and North Yale Avenue.

According to records obtained through an open records request, a witness notified officers that they saw two women throwing rocks at a parked vehicle.

While the alleged perpetrators could not be found by responding officers, they did find a broken bottle nearby along with the strong scent of alcohol. Footage from one of WSU’s blue light cameras, along with photos taken by the witness, are under analysis in hopes that the perpetrators will be identified.