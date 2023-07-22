Aftershocks outlast Beale Street Boys, overcome 21-point deficit

Nithin Reddy Nagapur Point guard Conner Frankamp drives down the court in attempt to make a shot for the AfterShocks.

A combination of Markis McDuffie’s play on the glass and Caleb Walker’s outside shooting allowed the Aftershocks to convert a double digit deficit into victory against the Beale Street Boys on Friday night.

McDuffie had a team-high 16 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists. Walker went 5-7 from the three-point line.

The matchup was tight from tipoff but the Shocks were plagued by turnovers throughout the first half, leaving them down by thirteen (43-30) at the end of the second period.

In the third quarter, Conner Frankamp was able to hit some shots on the three-point line but it wasn’t enough to close the gap against Beale Street.

Due to the format of the tournament, the clock was turned off with less than four minutes left in the game and the teams were playing toward the target score of 72, set by the Beale Street Boys’ score. The score sat at 67-60.

The alumni squad from Memphis fell into foul and turnover trouble during the Elam Ending, allowing the Aftershocks to come back to victory through rebounding and free throws.

The Aftershocks will face Team Arkansas at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 23. Tickets for the game can be purchased here or you can watch the game on ESPN2.