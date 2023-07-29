This week’s brief news — July 30

Water outages across campus

Following the temporary water shut-off Wednesday morning in the RSC, several other locations on campus are expected to be without water.

From July 31 to August 1, water services will be unavailable in Lindquist Hall. Contractors will be replacing the faucet and toilet valves in the restrooms, and water services will be shut off next week on Monday and Tuesday.

Jabara Hall will also be without water from August 2 to August 3 for routine restroom maintenance. Students, faculty and staff in Lindquist and Jabara Hall are asked to make preparations and accommodations for the days without water in the two buildings.

WSU recognized as Innovation & Economic Prosperity Awards finalist

The Association of Public Land-grant Universities (APLU) recently awarded Wichita State as one of five finalist universities for its 11th annual Innovation & Economic Prosperity (IEP) University Awards. The recognition comes from the progress made by WSU’s Innovation Campus in planning and implementing initiatives that support economic development.

Currently, 50 businesses operate within Innovation Campus, with further additions anticipated soon.

In November, WSU will compete against the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Iowa State University, Kansas State University and Virginia Commonwealth University for the IEP Talent, Place and Innovation awards. WSU will also compete against other IEP-designated schools for the Economic Engagement Connections Award, which recognizes excellence in the aforementioned categories and is the most prestigious award offered by the APLU.

Board members for WSU Foundation and Alumni Engagement announced

The WSU Foundation and Alumni Engagement (WSU FAE) recently welcomed several returning board members for the group’s new term, which began on July 1. The WSU FAE aims to support the university through engagement and philanthropic efforts by hosting fundraisers and providing scholarships to more than 2,400 students.

A complete list of returning and exiting board members – including President Elizabeth King, who plans to retire later this year – can be found on the WSU FAE website.

‘Raising Our Voices Through Advocacy’: Details announced for upcoming annual Latin@ Leadership Summit

Every year, educators, policymakers and Hispanic and Latino community members and leaders gather to share essential resources, leadership strategies and support for Hispanic and Latino communities at the Latin@ Leadership Summit. The Kansas Hispanic & Latino American Affairs Commission, the body appointed by Gov. Laura Kelly to serve as a liaison for the Kansas Hispanic and Latino community, has announced that their upcoming summit will be hosted at Wichita State University this Saturday.

This year, the summit theme is “Raising Our Voices Through Advocacy,” and will feature a full day of workshops and panels addressing education, healthcare, business and civic engagement in Latino and Hispanic communities. Sulma Arias, the Executive Director of People’s Action, will serve as this year’s keynote speaker.

The summit will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 29 and end at 4 p.m. Registration is required for all attendees and can be completed on the Kansas Hispanic & Latino American Affairs Commission website.

WSU Esports members receive awards, nominations at 2023 NACE National Convention

Several students representing WSU’s Esports team were nominated for and presented with awards while participating in the 2023 National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE) National Convention. The three-day convention, which was hosted in Indianapolis earlier this month, offered students from across the country the opportunity to network, participate in social events and share research, projects and discussions with a host of Esport directors, coaches and industry partners.

WSU Esport Coach Justyce Briney was nominated as a NACE coach of the year, and director Travis Yang was re-elected to the board of directors and named a nominee for the NACE Hero Award. Esports graduate staff assistants Joe Mazzara and Avery Pierce attended the conference along with Yang and were able to gain invaluable career and industry experience.

“ I think for them, benefits include being able to network with prospective employers in the space, learning from panels and getting professional development, and just being able to relate and talk esports with other like-minded individuals that come from a variety of backgrounds,” Yang said in an email with The Sunflower.

Two students who were not able to attend the conference were recognized for their achievements and high levels of performance. Student athlete Japheth Briney was awarded as a player of the year and first-team All-NACE, while Jake Kurtz was awarded as the second-team All-NACE.

“To have our students and staff being nominated and winning awards is of great significance because it provides recognition to the countless hours that they’ve put in throughout the year in pursuit of their passions,” Yang said. “None of them go into the season expecting to win awards like this, so it’s a great experience for all of them. From an institutional standpoint. It also shows our fans, community, and administration that Wichita State Esports continues to be a leader in collegiate esports at a national level.”

WSU faculty invited to submit NASA proposals

As part of a continuous partnership between WSU and NASA, WSU faculty are invited to submit proposals for a chance to win up to $55,000 split between four selected submissions. To qualify for submission, proposal activities must engage a significant and diverse population, offer new or relevant knowledge to NASA with resources and real-world applications, and revolve around science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) subjects.

Proposals will require a 50 cents per dollar cost share requirement. For additional information, interested applicants can contact associate professor of aerospace engineering Linda Kliment at [email protected].

Military and Veteran Center host ceremony to honor Desegregation of the Armed Forces Executive Order

On July 26, 1948 – 75 years ago – former President Harry Truman signed Executive Order 9981, which banned segregation based on “race, color, religion, or national origin” in the United States armed forces. The President’s Committee on Equality of Treatment and Opportunity in the Armed Services was also created to support and enforce the policy.

In honor of the order anniversary, Senator Oletha Faust-Goudeau joined WSU Military and Veteran Center staff members for a brief ceremony in the RSC. Faust-Goudeau gave a proclamation on behalf of Governor Laura Kelly.

Additional information about Executive Order 9981 can be found on the National Archives website.

Upcoming parking lot closure near John Bardo Center

Lot 27, the parking space west of the John Bardo Center, will be closed from July 31 to Aug. 2 for summer maintenance. During that time, no parking and traffic in the lot is permitted.

A complete map of WSU parking spaces, including Lot 27, can be found on the WSU parking map.

Information now available for summer 2023 graduates

For WSU students graduating during the Summer 2023 semester, essential diploma information is now available on the WSU diploma information website. Important dates include July 28, the final day for name changes on diplomas, and Sept. 8, the diploma distribution date.

Graduates can pick up their diplomas in Jardine Hall and must show a valid ID. Students unable to pick up their diplomas in person can also request them via mail through their myWSU.

Students with questions regarding their diplomas are encouraged to email [email protected] for additional information.

Temporary Student Affairs restructures: Fonseca to serve as interim executive director of student engagement

In preparation for the Fall 2023 semester, interim executive director of student engagement Gabriel Fonseca will temporarily accept new responsibilities as the new lead for three departments within the Office of Student Affairs. Fonseca will serve the Office of Diversity and Inclusion; Student Engagement, Advocacy and Leadership (SEAL); and the Student Government Association (SGA).

The temporary role change in the Office of Student Affairs follows the departure of ODI director Harold Wallace III and will be implemented “while Student Affairs explores a longer term solution to maximize student experiences.”