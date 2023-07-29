Keeping up with the crime log — July 29

This week, some notable entries were:

Multiple hit and runs and motor incidents reported, battery reported after motor accident

Five separate motor vehicle incidents occurred on campus this week, with one incident resulting in battery charges being pressed against one of the present parties.

Two motor incidents, a non-injury motor vehicle accident and a hit-and-run, were reported on July 19. Responding WSUPD officers filed reports of each incident.

On July 21, a motor vehicle accident was reported on 1845 North Fairmount Street. Responding officers took a battery report from one of the involved parties, and the case was assigned to investigations.

A non-injury accident was reported in a lot nearby Shocker Hall on July 24, and a report of damage to a vehicle was made on July 25 nearby the Steve Clark YMCA.

WSUPD assist WPD with stand-off

On July 25, WSUPD officers aided the WPD during a stand-off in North Woodrow following a double homicide in a residential home, according to a KWCH report.

Wichita residents Vanessa Crawford and Donald Eckert were found dead in their home Monday morning by a woman dropping off her child at the home’s daycare. Shortly after, 62-year-old Charles Fred Crawford initiated a stand-off with responding officers after he was observed with a firearm while making suicidal statements.

Crisis negotiators, SWAT officers and responding police and patrol officers were able to peacefully resolve the situation and take Crawford into custody, where he currently faces two counts of first-degree murder.