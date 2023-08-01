REVIEW: Sunflour Cafe satisfies environmental, local and dietary needs

Jacinda Hall Oatly ice cream and Italian cream cold brew at Sunflour Cafe & Collective. (Photo illustration)

Wichita is well-known for its local dining options, but it can get tricky when those places can’t support all dietary needs out there.

If you’re looking for your next favorite local vendor, look no further than Sunflour Cafe & Collective. The business is located off west Central and sells a variety of goods pertaining to diverse dietary needs.

According to their website, Sunflour is also the only cafe in Wichita that has only vegan and gluten-free soft-serve ice cream from Soft Swerve Creamery. For their soft serve, they use oat milk-based ice cream, and it comes in a variety of flavors that rotate each week.

The first time I went to Sunflour, I got their Cake Batter oat milk soft serve with sprinkles, marshmallow sauce and chocolate chips, along with an Irish cream cold brew with a splash of hemp milk.

These options were delicious the first time around, and I was eager to try a couple of different flavors of both the coffee and the ice cream the second time.

When I went to Sunflour this time around, I tried their maple oat milk soft serve topped with gluten-free waffle cone pieces, sprinkles, marshmallow sauce and caramel sauce. I also sipped on an Italian cream cold brew with a splash of hemp milk.

These flavors were just as great as the others I tried. You can taste hints of hemp, but the drinks are still sweet. I enjoyed that they had the unique milk option and didn’t charge extra for milk substitutions.

This place is also great for those who have gluten allergies, as almost all of the sweets they sell are gluten-free. These options include but are not limited to cheesecakes, cookies, donuts and cupcakes. It’s also worth noting that the desserts are vegan as well.

As someone whose mom has celiac disease, it’s hard to find places that cater to her dietary needs, but Sunflour exceeded both of our expectations.

Sunflour Cafe also has games and other fun activities, like a chalkboard table.

This cafe is perfect if you are plant-forward and value sustainability, collaboration, health and shopping local. The shop makes an effort to only use environmentally-friendly products, like paper ice cream cups and compostable plastic silverware.

The part-cafe, part-shop also sells items from local vendors that don’t have the typical brick-and-mortar shops set up.

If you’re looking for a place to relax, play and shop all at once, give Sunflour Cafe & Collective a try.