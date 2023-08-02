Location announced for KU, WSU biomedical campus

Concept art of the Wichita Biomedical Campus (Courtesy of Lainie Mazzullo-Hart)

Wichita City Council members recently approved the Wichita State and University of Kansas agreement to begin constructing a new biomedical campus at two different sites in Wichita.

In a 6-0 vote – with one council member abstaining – the council agreed to sell or lease 214 S. Topeka for the new center and 200 S. Broadway to serve as the facility parking lot.

The new biomedical campus facility will cost an estimated $300 million, and construction will begin in early 2024 and be completed in 2026.

The new biomedical center will combine WSU’s and WSU Tech’s College of Health Professions programs and the KU School of Medicine and Pharmacy into one location, which will provide students, faculty, staff and researchers with advanced lab access, simulation centers and new learning facilities, tools and technologies.

The universities hope that, through the new laboratory, they can attract and retain talent and supplement the economic success of Kansas while educating the newest generation of medical innovators.