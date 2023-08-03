Keeping up with the crime log — Aug. 3

This week, some notable entries were:

Damage reported at President’s Residence:

Officers were called to assess a criminal damage to property report at the President’s Residence last Tuesday, on July 25. The 1820 N Hillside home was undamaged, but a nearby electrical utility box was graffitied. Responding officers contacted Gaddis Physical Compound and Facilities Services to have the graffiti painted.

Because there are no leads to pursue, and because the graffiti appears to be an isolated event, the pending investigation has been suspended unless additional identical graffiti appears again on campus.

Auto Accidents

Several auto accidents were reported on and around campus this week. Officers documented three consecutive reports of auto accidents, as well as a report of criminal damage and burglary to multiple cars.

On the evening of Aug. 26, a non-injury accident near Braeburn Square was reported after a driver struck a pole in a parking lot. The following day, two additional vehicle accident reports were made – both non-injury accidents.

On July 28, officers took several reports of criminal damage and burglary to parked vehicles at the student housing parking lots. The case was assigned to investigations while officers examined surrounding camera footage.