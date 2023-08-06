Table talk offers families essential tips for dorm move-in

Wichita State’s Division of Student Affairs recently held a Q&A panel to discuss the basic needs of Wichita State students planning to live on campus this fall.

Katie Austin, director of Housing and Residence Life, offered students and families time to answer questions about move-in.

The move-in process starts on Aug. 12 and students will have the chance to move in until Aug. 13. For those who have yet to reserve a time slot, there is still availability in Shocker Hall.

“If the day you are wanting to arrive (on has) … no time slots left … go ahead and give us an email at [email protected], just to let us know when you’re arriving because we will accommodate you,” Austin said.

The housing department offers time slots to allow for proper staffing when students arrive.

Residents will be directed by staff to their assigned building and lot. For Shocker Hall residents, they will be directed to the loading zone next to the building or lot eight.

“Once you arrive, we are trying to shoot for the slogan ‘stop, drop and roll,’” Austin said. “You’re gonna stop your vehicle in the spaces as directed by (University Police Department), you’re going to send your student in to check in and you’ll start unloading … and then you’re going to actually roll out and take your vehicle to lot five.”

The department will provide golf carts to shuttle people from the secondary lot back to Shocker Hall. Residents of the Suites and Flats will be able to park in these lots without needing to relocate

Austin ended the Q&A portion by discussing the documents students will need to bring or have on file.

“We have, for the last several months, been reaching out to folks who do not have their meningitis compliance on file,” Austin said. “That either means submitting your meningitis vaccine records to student health or signing the waiver … both are done through the myWSU student portal.”

Austin noted that the housing department no longer accepts paper vaccination records.

Austin recommended that students bring toilet paper with them, as well as shower curtains, as the ones that come in the rooms are clear.

Austin also discussed the different meal plans for students living on campus and those who commute.

The live-streamed video can be viewed on YouTube, and any questions or concerns can be directed to [email protected].