Wichita State, WSU Tech make $1.3 billion impact on state economy

In a newly released economic impact study, the total economic impact from both Wichita State and WSU Tech came out to $1.3 billion in 2021. The study was published by WSU’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research in 2022

The total comes from a combination of labor income generated by faculty and staff, which came out to be $342 million between both institutions, along with an additional $262 million spent on operating expenditures.

$603.7 million of the impact came from WSU students and tourists boosting the local economy, resulting in an increase in jobs and a total of $183 million generated out of capital investments.

Both institutions have helped drive economic growth by supporting local businesses, creating jobs, and fostering partnerships with industries in the Wichita area.