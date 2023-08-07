REVIEW: Carpe Diem Cafe ‘seizes the day’ with variety of treats

The phrase “carpe diem” is Latin for “seize the day,” and Carpe Diem Cafe gives you the opportunity to do just that with its variety of coffee flavors named after city streets and attractions in Wichita.

Carpe Diem Cafe is a non-profit organization that focuses on hiring people who have disabilities or are in special circumstances.

It’s a small hole-in-the-wall cafe located in a strip mall off of West Central, across the street from Jerry’s Bar and Grill.

They have several unique flavors you can add to your drink of choice, which is something I found thrilling about the cafe.

Carpe Diem has a variety of drinks, such as lattes, cold brews, affogatos, eiskaffee (German coffee with ice cream) and teas.

They also have a variety of food items for both breakfast and lunch. They sell items such as gluten-free waffles and corn dogs and regular biscuits and gravy for breakfast.

For lunch, they sell grilled cheese with your choice of bread and cheese, gluten-free corn dogs and the choice to build your own sandwich.

I tried a Kellogg cold brew with a splash of almond milk and a grilled cheese sandwich with American cheese on croissant bread. The Kellogg is a flavor trio of caramel, white chocolate and marshmallow, and it’s named after Wichita’s well-known highway.

Upon ordering the drink, I was told that the Kellogg is the cafe’s most popular drink, and I can see why because it was refreshing. I liked how well the flavors complemented each other, especially with the almond milk. The syrups are sugar-free, but the almond milk helps bring out the sweetness of the flavors.

The grilled cheese I had with my drink was delicious as well. The buttery flavor of the croissant goes well with melted American cheese.

Now, Carpe Diem does charge 75 cents for milk alternatives, which is something to keep in mind. But it’s not a huge deal, as they are a non-profit that gives back and helps those in the community.

They do accept donations outside of buying items from the cafe. You can donate to the cafe on their website.

If you want a new way to seize your day, try Carpe Diem Cafe.