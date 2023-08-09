Shocker volleyball releases promotional schedule for 2023

Shocker Volleyball has released its promotional schedule for 2023. This schedule includes giveaways, theme nights and ticket discounts.

There are 13 promotional nights for the Wichita State volleyball season, including the opening exhibition match against the University of Oklahoma, a shirt giveaway against the University of Kansas and a Taylor Swift Night against the University of Colorado.

The match against KU will be the first match since the Shockers lost to the Jayhawks in September 2022, during the Kansas Invitational in Lawrence, Kansas.

Single-match tickets are for sale at the Go Shockers website, along with information about the games.