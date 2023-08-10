New and old campus restaurants opening before fall semester

Gallery • 2 Photos Mia Hennen The Rhatigan Student Center Chick-fil-A was remodeled during the 2023 summer break. With the remodel, came more food and ordering options.

After a brief goodbye to the Rhatigan Student Center’s Chick-fil-A, the restaurant will reopen on Aug. 12 with new hours and dining options. The RSC will also see a new student-choice restaurant: Tu Taco.

The RSC Chick-fil-A closed at the end of May to undergo renovations. The restaurant exterior has been updated to house kiosks, which people can order on if they want to skip the line.

The restaurant also now serves breakfast and more lunch and dinner options that align with free-standing Chick-fil-As.

Tu Taco will open on Aug. 14 as well. The restaurant was voted in by students in the spring and replaced Brkfst & Co.

The Mexican-inspired restaurant will feature build-your-own tacos and bowls and chips and dip. Food will cost around or under $10.

The restaurant falls under Chartwells Higher Education, a dining service. Chartwells creates restaurant concepts for universities and colleges across the nation. Other college campuses have housed Tu Taco as well.

Chick-fil-A will typically be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tu Taco will usually be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both restaurants’ hours can be viewed on the Dine On Campus website.