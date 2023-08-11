This week’s brief news — Aug. 11

Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis tours NIAR

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis toured Wichita State’s National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) Park City facility Monday morning. DeSantis, who was in Wichita for other business, reached out to NIAR for a tour after expressing an interest in NIAR’s progress in sustaining U.S. military air and ground fleets.

After his tour, DeSantis attended a local luncheon to court donors. According to The Wichita Eagle, standard tickets for the lunch cost $3,300 per person and VIP tickets cost $6,600 per person.

NCMS awards NIAR $100 million for Air Force sustainment of legacy strategies

Wichita State’s National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) will receive $100 million in funding, as well as additional supplies and services.

This supply and financial funding will be used to find and develop new technologies to support the sustainment of legacy of U.S. Air Force platforms.

The funding comes from a cooperative contract between the office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Logistics and Product Support and the National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS).

The funding will be utilized over a five-year period to develop digital engineering solutions for the B-52 Stratofortress and the C-130 Hercules aircraft.

Resources will also go towards completing the 3-dimensional digital models of the F-16 Fighting Falcon and B-1 Lancer, developing additional digital models and data of aircraft and documenting prototype capabilities for match drilling, robotics and automation.

Researchers granted $2 million to develop eco-friendly nitrogen fertilizers

After receiving $2 million in grant funding from the National Science Foundation (NSF), researchers from WSU and Iowa State University are teaming up to further develop an eco-friendly solution for harmful nitrous oxide-based fertilizers.

The team is spearheaded by WSU associate professor Shuang Gu and aims to discover fertilizer substitutes to decrease damaging greenhouse gas emissions, like nitrous oxide and carbon dioxide.

By developing a renewable energy-powered electro-manufacturing system, the researchers hope to enable farmers at the local and global level to adopt sustainable agricultural practices.

The NSF funding, as well as an additional $2 million awarded to Iowa State earlier this month, will be distributed evenly between both universities over a four year period.

Office of Online Learning and Adult Learning to merge as one office

The Office of Online Learning and the Office of Adult Learning will merge into one organization ahead of the fall semester to better accommodate students.

According to WSU News, data collected by the university shows that a majority of online program students are adult learners. The new Office of Online & Adult Learning is designed to provide students with three areas of support – enrollment and retention, online program academic advising, and student engagement – to cater to both online and adult learner needs.

Additional questions about the newly merged office can be addressed to [email protected].

Fall 2023 tuition assistance application deadline extended to Aug. 25

The deadline for fall 2023 tuition assistance has been extended to Aug. 25. Undergraduate, graduate and badge program students can apply via the online application to receive aid for the next academic year. Faculty and staff can also apply for employee, spouse or dependent tuition assistance.

Due to the volume of applications, all applications submitted after Aug. 25 will not be processed. Questions regarding tuition assistance and the extended deadline can be directed to [email protected].

Applications now open for Adult Learner Scholarship

Adult learner students can now apply for two $750 scholarships offered annually by the newly-merged Office of Online & Adult Learning. Interested applicants must be enrolled at WSU for the fall 2023 semester, be at least 24 years old and must be pursuing their first bachelor’s degree.

The application is now available on the WSU website. The application deadline is Sept. 1, and all questions and inquiries can be addressed to [email protected].

Date and viewing link available for annual Fall Address

President Rick Muma, along with several university representatives, will speak to students, faculty and staff on Aug. 16 in Wiedemann Hall to address key focus points for the upcoming year. Presenters will touch on access, affordability, the WSU talent pipeline and the anticipated economic prosperity of the university.

Registration is required for all attendees. A YouTube live stream will also be available on

President’s Fall Address website.