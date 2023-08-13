REVIEW: Wichita’s Boss Tea brings boba, convenience to west siders

For residents who don’t live on the east side of Wichita, finding a convenient and close boba shop can be difficult. Boss Tea, a bubble tea shop that opened in October 2022, is located near Maple and Ridge, perfect for west siders or those just looking to get around the city.

Boss Tea has a variety of drinks, including teas, slushies and coffees/lattes, meaning there is something for everyone at Boss Tea. This gave me the opportunity to try a new flavor instead of getting my usual matcha or Thai tea.

On top of the extensive drink menu, customers have the option to include add-in items from your typical black pearl boba to cream cheese foam.

What’s more, is that customer customization doesn’t stop at the drink; Customers can choose what cup their drink is served in as well. Boss Tea has plain, clear cups as the default, but for an extra 50 cents, customers can opt for a clear iridescent cup.

When I tried Boss Tea for the first time, I tried their Tiger Black Milk Tea with brown sugar boba. The tea had a good flavor, it was sweet, but it wasn’t too sweet at the same time and the brown sugar boba complimented the creamy flavor of the Tiger Black Milk Tea.

Boss Tea is also pretty affordable, being in the same price range as many other boba shops in town. If you decide to make a trip to the shop, keep in mind that they do charge for the toppings mentioned above.

If you have been looking for a boba fix closer to the west side of Wichita and aren’t opposed to experimenting, give Boss Tea a try.