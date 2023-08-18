This week’s brief news — Aug. 18

RSC Shocker Store now offering school supply bundles

Incoming and returning students can now purchase a back-to-school supply bundle from the Shocker Store in the Rhatigan Student Center for $7.99 ahead of the upcoming semester. The bundle includes a drawstring bag, index cards, writing tools, car decals and Shocker decorations, a Shocker padfolio and other school essentials.

Bundles are only available while supplies last and can be purchased from the lower level of the Shocker Store in the Rhatigan Student Center. Bundles will not be available at the Braeburn Square Shocker Store or online.

Leadership Wichita program celebrates 40th anniversary with new participants, including WSU assistant dean

Developed by the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Leadership Wichita program is celebrating its 40-year anniversary with a new selection of participants, including Wichita State’s Bobby Berry, assistant dean for diversity and outreach for the College of Applied Studies and Department of Sports Management assistant professor.

“I’m excited that the board of trustees believed I could bring value to such dynamic group of professionals,” Berry said in an email to The Sunflower. “Representation matters and I am honored and fortunate that I will be part of this 40th class milestone!”

The Leadership Wichita program is designed to inspire community members to become more engaged in various local roles, such as government, economic development, education and media. This year, 31 emerging leaders – including Berry – were selected to participate in program sessions, including police ride-alongs, firearm simulations and principal-for-a-day activities and exercises.

“I hope to gain a more robust insight on the inner workings of leadership in the city of Wichita! I’m excited to see how different industries identify, address, and make progress on challenges in the community,” Berry said. “Ultimately, I look forward to coming back and using the insight and knowledge I gain to help address our equity gaps, promote inclusive excellence, and elevate ways we can continue to promote a campus culture for all students.”

Cessna Stadium parking lots to reopen amid construction

Following the demolition of the east side of Cessna Stadium earlier this summer, parking lots near the stadium will reopen in time for the start of the fall semester.

Lots 3N, 3S and 11, which can be viewed on the WSU interactive parking map, will reopen for faculty, staff and students. Students will be permitted to park in “green” student lot 3N, while faculty and staff can park in “yellow” lots 3S and 11.

Additional parking for students, faculty and staff will be available in Lot 34, more commonly referred to as the University UMC Lot, on the north side of campus.

Free Bilingual IP Series sessions scheduled

In partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Wichita State University will offer two webinar sessions about intellectual property for English and Spanish speakers next week.

The hour-long sessions will provide viewers with basic intellectual property (IP) information for writers, inventors and entrepreneurs.

The sessions will be hosted on Monday, Aug. 21. The Spanish session will begin at 11 a.m. and last until noon, and the English session will be from 1-2 p.m.

No registration is required for the event. Questions can be directed to Library Patent and Trademark Specialist Jessica Pierpoint at 316-978-5074 or [email protected], or Rocky Mountain Regional USPTO at 303-297-4600 or [email protected].

Classroom technology training sessions now available

WSU faculty and staff in need of a quick refresher or full lesson on classroom technology media training can now do so via weekly training sessions located in different buildings throughout campus.

Sessions will be offered for each of the three main types of classrooms on campus – master classroom, Woolsey Hall, or bring-your-own gray box.

From Aug. 14 to Aug. 23, sessions will be available weekly without appointment or registration. On Aug. 24 and 25, training will be available by appointment only and must be set up with Technology and Design Project Coordinator Glenn Gunnels, who can be contacted via phone at (316) 978-7764 or email at [email protected].

The complete list of training dates and locations, as well as a FAQ link, can be viewed on the Classroom Technology Training Schedule website. Additional questions and concerns can be directed to Campus Media Services at 316-978-3588.

Student Conduct to host Academic Integrity sessions

WSU faculty, professors and course instructors can now schedule sessions to review Wichita State’s Academic Integrity Policy and Process free of charge. The Academic Integrity 101 sessions will address common questions, like how to report academic integrity violations, a refresher on Policy 2.17, which is the academic integrity process, and a variety of resources.

Registration can be completed via the MyWSU portal in the MyTraining section. Additional questions and concerns can be sent to the Student Conduct & Community Standards email at [email protected].