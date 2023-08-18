Keeping up with the crime log — Aug. 18

This week, some notable entries were:

Angler reels in trouble for fishing in campus pond

A local fisher was contacted by officers on Aug. 2 for fishing in the pond near Braeburn Square. WSUPD officers responded to the call after the fisher was seen casting their line into the pond.

According to the university Facilities Services Policy 16.09, “Fishing and/or removing fish from university ponds is prohibited.”

Responding officers issued a warning to the fisher and filed a report of the incident.

WSUPD provide aid for suicidal subject

On the evening of Aug. 5, WSUPD officers were flagged down east of campus at 4720 E. 18th St. N, by an individual experiencing a mental health crisis.

The subject was reportedly visibly distressed and disclosed to officers that while he did not have a suicide plan, he had the time and opportunity to construct one. Responding officers gave the subject a ride to COMCARE, a mental health and substance abuse service for Sedgwick County residents.

The incident, which was recorded as an interaction with a suicidal subject, was documented by responding officers who filed a report of the interaction.

String of car burglaries, domestic violence call reported at Seventeenth student housing

On the morning of Aug. 16, a WSU student living at Seventeenth Luxury Apartments, one of many off-campus WSU housing communities, reported to local authorities that their car had been broken into while parked inside the gated complex.

The burglary follows several other reports at the Yale and Harvard buildings, going back several weeks.

In a message to residents, Seventeenth employee May von Leonrod encouraged residents to lock and remove valuables from vehicles to prevent future burglaries.

“From what we gathered from the security cameras, we had a woman break in and test door handles for unlocked cars,” von Leonrod wrote. “We always encourage you to take your valuables as even in some cases burglars will proceed to break into your locked car if they spot something of value.”

Along with the reported car break-ins, a domestic violence call was also made from the complex earlier in the week on Aug. 13. WSUPD officers responded to an anonymous call placed from outside of the Coleman Tennis Complex. The individuals involved in the altercation were identified as Seventeenth residents, and officers interviewed and collected information from both parties.

WSUPD assists WSUPD in locating missing man

WSUPD officers identified and provided transportation to a missing man on campus last week. On Aug. 10, officers were alerted of a suspicious person by Grace Wilkie Hall. When questioned, the man said he had been involved in a physical altercation and that he was “welcomed” at WSU.

When the subject was identified, officers noticed he had an “ATL”, or Attempt to Locate, marker attached to his name. Dispatch was notified that COMCARE wanted to be notified as soon as the subject was located.

After a brief phone call and mental health assessment, COMCARE requested that the subject be transported to their center. Officers then drove the subject from campus to COMCARE and assisted him with his intake paperwork.

Mac and cheese mishap

WSUPD officers were called to the Alpha Phi sorority house Sunday evening after residents were made uncomfortable by a man requesting a fork or spoon for his mac and cheese.

The man was standing at the back door of the sorority house when a sorority member asked what he needed. The man said he needed silverware to make his mac and cheese. The member informed the man that he was on private property, and they could not help him.

When the man did not leave, the sorority member told him she would call the police, and the man left. Responding officers filed a report of the incident and collected photos taken of the man by the sorority member.