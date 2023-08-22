Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Wichita State men’s tennis adds two players to their roster

Melanie Rivera-Cortez, Sports EditorAugust 22, 2023
Wichita State’s head tennis coach Darragh Glavin added Marcelo Sepulveda and Vanja Hodzic to his roster for the fall season.

Sepulveda is a graduate transfer from Florida Gulf Coast University. He spent two years at the University of Alabama. During his college career, he has gone 27-24 in singles and 40-27 in doubles. 

Glavin said Sepulveda would add depth and experience to his team. The team is composed of one freshman, three sophomores, one junior and two graduate students.

Vanja Hodzic is an international student from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In 2021, he competed in the U18 European Junior Championship. In 2019, Hodzic won the summer and winter national championships. He currently holds a Universal Tennis Rating of 12.5. 

Glavin said Hodzic brings youth and talent to the team and is excited to work with him. 

Wichita State will host the 5K ITA Tour: Fall Circuit on Sept. 9 at the Coleman Tennis Complex. More information about the tournament and schedule can be found on goshockers.com
