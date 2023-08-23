Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
The Sunflower
The Sunflower

Brylee Kelly named Volleyball Preseason Conference Co-Player of the Year

Jacob Unruh, ReporterAugust 23, 2023
Outside+hitter+Brylee+Kelly+celebrates+with+her+team+after+a+successful+play.
Kristy Mace
Outside hitter Brylee Kelly celebrates with her team after a successful play.

Wichita State volleyball outside hitter Brylee Kelly was picked as an American Athletic Conference Preseason Co-Player of the Year.

Kelly, a redshirt senior, is the first Shocker volleyball player to be named Preseason Player of the Year since Wichita State joined the American Athletic Conference in 2017. 

She led the Shockers in kills, aces, and points last season, earning a First Team All-Conference selection. 

The AAC also named Jamison Wheeler of Southern Methodist University as a Preseason Co-Player of the Year.

Wichita State was voted third in the AAC West Division in the preseason coaches poll, behind SMU and Rice. Their season begins on August 25-26 in Lubbock, Texas, with the Under Armour Challenge.
About the Contributor
Kristy Mace, Photo Editor
Kristy Mace is the photo editor for The Sunflower. She's majoring in psychology and minoring in French. Currently a junior, Mace hopes to go on to get her Ph.D. and become a neuropsychologist. She also plays for Wichita State's bowling team and does professional photography aside from The Sunflower.

