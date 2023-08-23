Brylee Kelly named Volleyball Preseason Conference Co-Player of the Year

Wichita State volleyball outside hitter Brylee Kelly was picked as an American Athletic Conference Preseason Co-Player of the Year.

Kelly, a redshirt senior, is the first Shocker volleyball player to be named Preseason Player of the Year since Wichita State joined the American Athletic Conference in 2017.

She led the Shockers in kills, aces, and points last season, earning a First Team All-Conference selection.

The AAC also named Jamison Wheeler of Southern Methodist University as a Preseason Co-Player of the Year.

Wichita State was voted third in the AAC West Division in the preseason coaches poll, behind SMU and Rice. Their season begins on August 25-26 in Lubbock, Texas, with the Under Armour Challenge.