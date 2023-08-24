RecFest showcases typical and unique athletic options on campus

Gallery • 6 Photos Nithin Reddy Nagapur Graduate students Shivaam Pawar and Bharath Reddy play Mario at the gaming club stall at RecFest on Aug. 22.

Wichita State has student groups to suit a variety of individuals, whether they are dedicated gamers, lifelong baseball players or bright and early rowers.

Among many back-to-school events, RecFest took place this Tuesday, Aug. 22. Held in the Heskett Center, the event encouraged students to explore intramurals, sport clubs and recreational activities at Wichita State.

Some of these teams or groups included traditional sports, like baseball, volleyball, a barbell group, men’s soccer and women’s soccer. For those interested in something less conventional, stands for groups and sports like cricket, rowing, ultimate frisbee, disc golf, competitive shooting, table tennis and fishing were also present.

The RecFest also showcased several activities that can be found at the Heskett Center, including the Esports Hub, Campus Recreation activities, and the F45 exercise group.

Dakota Widen, who had only been to the Heskett Center once before, found the event helpful.

“It was nice to be able to see all of the sports in one place because from all the information I’ve had in the past, it was kind of scattered,” Widen said.

Many staff members and club leaders were also present and encouraged students to get involved.

“I hope most people know that staying active is … more than just keeping someone healthy, which it does,” Tristram Nguyen, a Heskett Center staff member representing F45, said.

Nguyen said staying active helps relieve stress for busy college students. He also noted that the Heskett Center is a free resource for students.

“I think it’s just super important that (students) know that it’s here to take advantage of it, especially when health is becoming a more and more important thing for everyone,” Nguyen said.

Information for all these groups can be found on the Wichita State website as well.