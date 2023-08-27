This week’s brief news – Aug. 27

Nearby road changes from one-way to two-way

A road south of Wilkins Stadium has changed into two-way traffic. This road is connected to lot 13 and 15 and was previously a one-way traffic.

Best-selling author to mentor business school students

New York Times best-selling author Curt Coffman will be the fall 2023 Barton Business School Executive-in-Residence. This means he will be offering mentoring to students and feedback to the school. He will also have a presentation Sept. 13 in Woolsey Hall from 9:30-10:30 a.m. For more information, click here.