This week’s brief news – Aug. 27

Jennifer Anima, ReporterAugust 27, 2023
Thy Vo

Nearby road changes from one-way to two-way

A road south of Wilkins Stadium has changed into two-way traffic. This road is connected to lot 13 and 15 and was previously a one-way traffic. 

Best-selling author to mentor business school students

New York Times best-selling author Curt Coffman will be the fall 2023 Barton Business School Executive-in-Residence. This means he will be offering mentoring to students and feedback to the school. He will also have a presentation Sept. 13 in Woolsey Hall from 9:30-10:30 a.m. For more information, click here
About the Contributors
Jennifer Anima, Reporter
Jennifer Anima is a first-year reporter for The Sunflower. Before joining staff, she served as editor-in-chief at the Butler Lantern, the student newspaper for Butler Community College.
Thy Vo, Advertisement/Design Manager
Thy Vo has been the advertisement manager and design director for The Sunflower for two years. Vo is a senior majoring in graphic design and minoring in marketing with hopes to pursue a career in graphic design after graduation. This is her third year on staff. You can alternatively contact them at des[email protected]. Vo uses she/they pronouns.

