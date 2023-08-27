Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Keeping up with the crime log — Aug. 27

The Wichita State Police Department (WSUPD) maintains a daily log of incidents on the WSU campus and surrounding area. Each case and its details can be accessed via the Crime Log website on the WSU homepage.
Jennifer Anima, ReporterAugust 27, 2023
Keeping+up+with+the+crime+log+%E2%80%94+Aug.+27
Thy Vo

Professor receives “suspicious envelope” from former trespassing student

On Aug. 16, the Wichita State Police Department was called to Heskett Center for a “suspicious envelope.” 

The letter was addressed to Michael Rogers, professor and research director of the Center for Physical Activity and Aging, from a former student who had been issued a trespassing warning after a previous incident where threats were made to a former Wichita State Vice President. 

Employees were cautious to open the envelope because of the known information of the former student. The letter was checked by officers and nothing suspicious or threatening was found in it.

Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Jennifer Anima, Reporter
Jennifer Anima is a first-year reporter for The Sunflower. Before joining staff, she served as editor-in-chief at the Butler Lantern, the student newspaper for Butler Community College.
Thy Vo, Advertisement/Design Manager
Thy Vo has been the advertisement manager and design director for The Sunflower for two years. Vo is a senior majoring in graphic design and minoring in marketing with hopes to pursue a career in graphic design after graduation. This is her third year on staff. You can alternatively contact them at des[email protected]. Vo uses she/they pronouns.

The Sunflower
1845 Fairmount St, Campus Box 134, Wichita, Kansas 67260
© 2023 The Sunflower • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Sunflower Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *