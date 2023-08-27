Keeping up with the crime log — Aug. 27

Professor receives “suspicious envelope” from former trespassing student

On Aug. 16, the Wichita State Police Department was called to Heskett Center for a “suspicious envelope.”

The letter was addressed to Michael Rogers, professor and research director of the Center for Physical Activity and Aging, from a former student who had been issued a trespassing warning after a previous incident where threats were made to a former Wichita State Vice President.

Employees were cautious to open the envelope because of the known information of the former student. The letter was checked by officers and nothing suspicious or threatening was found in it.