Volleyball drops two matches and wins in Under Armour Challenge

Wichita State volleyball lost two out of three matches during the Under Armour challenge in Lubbock, Texas over the weekend.

Despite losing two of their matches, a few players set new career heights, including a debut record made by Izzi Strand.

Notre Dame

In their first match against Notre Dame, Shockers lost 3-2 in five sets, (18,25) (25,20) (18,25) (25,23), against the Fighting Irish after going back-and-forth for five sets.

During the match, junior middle/right side blocker Natalie Foster scored a kill against the Fighting Irish.

In the second set, junior outside hitter Barbara Koehler scored six kills along with three kills from senior setter Izzi Strand.

This match was Strand’s first appearance as a Shocker as she closed out the match with eight kills, 44 assists, nine digs and four blocks.

Texas Tech

In the second match against Texas Tech, Wichita State lost 3-1 (15,25), (22,25), (25,16), (18,25).

Morgan Stout, a redshirt junior middle blocker, set a new career record with 15 kills, leading the Shockers in the match.

Wichita State led the second set with a 19-13 advantage against the Red Raiders followed by a solo block from Morgan Weber.

In the third set, Shockers led with 13 kills along with a service ace from Foster and two other kills from Stout, sending the match into a fourth set.

This match set a new career record for sophomore Gabi Maas, as she scored 25 digs during this match.

Houston Christian

In the final game of the Under Armour Challenge, Wichita State won against Houston Christian with the final score being 3-1(25,21), (23,25), (25,21), (25,16) marking the first win of the season for the Shockers.

Koehler broke a set tie of 19-19 with six kills and scored the final three of four points in the first set for the Shockers.

Redshirt senior Brylee Kelly hit a career milestone of 1,000 kills after delivering nine kills in the third set.

Sophomore outside hitter Emerson Wilford scored a career-best 13 kills during the fourth set, securing a win for the Shockers.

Wichita State volleyball will be back in action Sept. 1 and 2 in Illinois as they face off against the fighting Illini at 5 p.m. on Friday and Illinois State at 1 p.m. on Saturday. More information can be found at goshockers.com.