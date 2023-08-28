Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Police identify woman found in trunk as Wichita State student

Trinity Ramm, Managing EditorAugust 28, 2023
Wichita+police+officers+sectioned+off+the+area+at+the+3900+East+17th+Street+N+apartment+complex.+Officers+interviewed+each+tenant+at+the+complex+where+19-year-old+Zaiylah+Bronson+resided+on+the+first+floor.
Allison Campbell
Wichita police officers sectioned off the area at the 3900 East 17th Street N apartment complex. Officers interviewed each tenant at the complex where 19-year-old Zaiylah Bronson resided on the first floor.

The Wichita Police Department has identified the woman found dead in the trunk of a car as Zaiylah Bronson, a 19-year-old Wichita State student.

Bronson was found after WPD was dispatched to the 3900 block of E. 17th Street N. and the 7600 block of E. 21st Street N. after a North Carolina 911 operator called 911 in Wichita to report a possible homicide in the area.

Upon arrival at the 21st Street address, officers made contact with 22-year-old Alexander Lewis and located Bronson in the trunk of his car. Although life-saving efforts were made, the victim was pronounced dead by EMS around noon, according to WPD spokesperson Juan Rebolledo.

Lewis was arrested on second-degree murder charges and, according to the Sedgwick County Inmate Search, was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on Saturday, around 9 p.m.

If you or someone you know may be experiencing domestic abuse, the WPD encourages you to reach out to one of the resources provided here. Wichita State’s domestic violence resources are listed here.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Trinity Ramm, Managing Editor
Trinity Ramm is the managing editor and former sports editor for The Sunflower. This is her second year on staff. Ramm is a senior English Lit major and a sociology minor with a certificate in film studies. In her limited spare time, she can be found at the movie theater, browsing some obscure film database or crocheting. Ramm uses she/her pronouns.
Allison Campbell, News Editor
Allison Campbell is the news editor for The Sunflower. A South African native, Campbell is a junior pursuing a journalism and media production degree with a minor in English. Campbell hopes to pursue a career in editing after graduation. They use any pronouns.

The Sunflower
1845 Fairmount St, Campus Box 134, Wichita, Kansas 67260
© 2023 The Sunflower • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Sunflower Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *