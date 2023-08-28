Women’s golf releases schedule for 2023-2024 season

Last season, Wichita State University’s women’s golf concluded their 2022-2023 season in 10th place after the final round at the American Athletic Conference Championship (AACC).

Shockers will begin the 2023-2024 season competing at the Payne Stewart Invitational.

They will follow that up with match ups in the Coeur d’Alene Resort Collegiate Invitational and the Big O Classic. The Shockers won last season by two strokes against the tournament’s host school, Creighton.

Tom McCurdy’s roster for the upcoming season consists of eight golfers. Senior Madison Slayton , graduate student Sarah Lawson , sophomore Brooklyn Benn , sophomore Mackenzie Wilson and freshman Lauren Thiele are all returning Shockers.

Golf will add Anna Takahashi, Kate Tilma and Hilary Currier to the roster as well.

Takahashi joins WSU from Sam Houston State. Kate Tilma, a Wichita native, reconnects with her hometown after playing a year at Kansas State.

Hillary Currier, freshman, joins the Shockers after a successful career at Blue Valley Southwest High School.

Women’s golf will tee off the season at the Payne Stewart Invitational in Springfield, Missouri, on Sept. 11. More information can be found on goshockers.com.