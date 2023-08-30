Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

PHOTOS: Clash of Colleges

As one of the academic year’s first events, students ended their first week of classes with free admission to food, dancing and competitive games between the university’s different academic colleges.
Kristy Mace and Shelby DuVallAugust 30, 2023
clash+of+colleges+web-11
Kristy Mace
Students from the College of Fine Arts cheer during the initial roll call of the 2023 games. Fine arts won the games a couple of years ago, in 2021.
