WSU ends Zoom license, plans to shift to Microsoft Teams

Jacinda Hall, Podcast EditorAugust 31, 2023
Makenzie Leigh
Due to pricing increases for Zoom licenses, Wichita State decided to make the transition from Zoom to Microsoft Teams in 2023. (photo illustration)

Due to pricing increases for Zoom licenses, Wichita State decided to make the transition from Zoom to Microsoft Teams this year. 

This comes after Zoom increased its prices for pro users by 7%, $15.99 a month. The Zoom Pro account is $35 per year for departments requesting a ticket for their classes to have unlimited time. 

The basic Zoom account can hold meetings and classes for up to 40 minutes. If certain organizations and classes need to remain on a Zoom Pro account, they can enter an organization and fund number. 

All other accounts that didn’t request to remain on Zoom Pro will be reduced to the basic account, and teachers will have to switch to Teams for longer classes. 
Jacinda Hall, Podcast Editor
Jacinda Hall is the podcast editor for The Sunflower. Hall is a junior majoring in communications with an emphasis in journalism and minoring in English and literature. Her favorite quote is by Kurt Cobain: “I’d rather be hated for who I am, than loved for who I am not.”

