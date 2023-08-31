WSU ends Zoom license, plans to shift to Microsoft Teams

Due to pricing increases for Zoom licenses, Wichita State decided to make the transition from Zoom to Microsoft Teams this year.

This comes after Zoom increased its prices for pro users by 7%, $15.99 a month. The Zoom Pro account is $35 per year for departments requesting a ticket for their classes to have unlimited time.

The basic Zoom account can hold meetings and classes for up to 40 minutes. If certain organizations and classes need to remain on a Zoom Pro account, they can enter an organization and fund number.

All other accounts that didn’t request to remain on Zoom Pro will be reduced to the basic account, and teachers will have to switch to Teams for longer classes.