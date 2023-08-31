Men’s golf new schedule will add international tournaments

Wichita State Men’s Golf announced its 2023-2024 schedule and will travel internationally for the first time in program history.

The Shockers are set to compete in four tournaments this fall; Allstate Streamstrong Invitational, Big O Classic, Grier Jones Shocker Invitational and White Sands Bahamas Invitational.

Golf will close out the fall season in The Bahamas to compete in the White Sands Bahamas Invitational. The invitational will mark the first time the program will play internationally.

They will open the spring season in Mexico competing in Los Vaqueros Intercollegiate.

This season the team is composed of nine players including six returners and three newcomers.

Amongst those returning is senior Blake Lorenz, who was named an All-American Athletic Conference and led the Shockers with a 72.00 average and 98 birdies last season.

New additions to the roster include Ty Adkins and Connor Geist who are true freshman. Zach Solosky, a Wichita native, is a transfer from the University of Kansas.

Shockers will tee off in Bowling Green, Florida to compete in the Allstate Streamstrong Invitational on Sept. 11. More information can be found on goshockers.com.