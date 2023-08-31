Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Men’s golf new schedule will add international tournaments

Melanie Rivera-Cortez, Sports EditorAugust 31, 2023
%28Illustration%29
Wren Johnson
(Illustration)

Wichita State Men’s Golf  announced its 2023-2024 schedule and will travel internationally for the first time in program history. 

The Shockers are set to compete in four tournaments this fall; Allstate Streamstrong Invitational, Big O Classic, Grier Jones Shocker Invitational and White Sands Bahamas Invitational. 

Golf will close out the fall season in The Bahamas to compete in the White Sands Bahamas Invitational. The invitational will mark the first time the program will play internationally. 

They will open the spring season in Mexico competing in Los Vaqueros Intercollegiate.

This season the team is composed of nine players including six returners and three newcomers. 

Amongst those returning is senior Blake Lorenz, who was named an All-American Athletic Conference and led the Shockers with a 72.00 average and 98 birdies last season. 

New additions to the roster include Ty Adkins and Connor Geist who are true freshman. Zach Solosky, a Wichita native, is a transfer from the University of Kansas. 

Shockers will tee off in Bowling Green, Florida to compete in the Allstate Streamstrong Invitational on Sept. 11. More information can be found on goshockers.com
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Melanie Rivera-Cortez, Sports Editor
Wren Johnson, Illustrator
Wren Johnson is an illustrator for The Sunflower. Johnson is a third-year Communications major that loves chickens. In her free time she likes to read, draw, and hang out with friends. Johnson uses she/her pronouns.

The Sunflower
1845 Fairmount St, Campus Box 134, Wichita, Kansas 67260
© 2023 The Sunflower • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Sunflower Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *