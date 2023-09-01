Wichita State Fishing Club aims to grow after pandemic

Gallery • 4 Photos Krisy Mace Elise Collins celebrates after catching a fish at the S'mores & Oars event hosted by Shocker Rowing. This was the Wichita State freshman's first catch in years.

Wichita State’s Fishing Club partnered with the Shocker Rowing team to host s’mores and oars.

Cole McDaniel, president of the Fishing Club, said he took over the club after the pandemic and is working hard to get it back on its feet.

McDaniel said he found his hobby because he grew up in a small town.

“There was never a whole lot to do, so fishing, my family’s big into fishing,” McDaniel said. “We would set trout lines for cat fishing on the Missouri River.”

He said he has actively been trying to work with Kansas Wildlife to work on a program where Kansas Wildlife will bring their children wildlife representatives and show them people how to fish.

McDaniel said he is working on having workshops during the fall and spring semester to teach students how to fish.

The Wichita State Fishing Club, formerly known as the Bass Fishing club, began to grow after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Raven Garrison has been a member of the club for two years, she said she enjoys it because it is very peaceful.

“It’s a nice get away from kind of everything else that’s stressful in life because fishing is not really stressful, you just have to be patient,” Garrison said.

She said she loves to fish but hates taking the fish on and off the hook.

“I don’t do any of that, which is okay, it works out because some of the other members of the club will do that for you,” Garrison said.

Garrison said the Fishing Club has a variety of different majors who participate.

“We get kind of a variety of majors where, like some clubs are specifically for like psychology majors,” Garrison said.

The fishing club meets the first and last Friday of the month and, if the weather is nice, they will find a place to go fishing.

The Wichita State Fishing Club will hold their first meeting of the year on Friday at 6 p.m. in the Heskett Center, room 207.