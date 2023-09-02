This week’s news in brief – Sept. 2

Engineering students to build a bridge in Ecuador

Three students involved in the Wichita State Chapter of Engineers without Borders (EWB) took a trip to a small village in Manabi, Ecuador, this summer and began the planning process of building a bridge.

The community was in need of a safe way to travel to main roads, other cities and shopping areas and for children to be able to go to school. These students got to spend time with natives and learn about their culture while teaching them how to use equipment.

Before EWB heads back to finish their plan next summer, they have preparations to make, like calculating pricing, recruiting more students and creating a sustainable plan.

With the help of the WSU Foundation and Alumni Engagement, a fundraising campaign has been set up here.

Shocker Support Locker open for fall semester

The Shocker Support Locker has opened for the fall semester. The locker will be available from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For students, faculty and staff that need extra support, essential items like food, hygiene and baby products are available with a Shocker ID. For more information, contact the locker at [email protected].

WSU nominated for 13 “Best of Wichita” awards

WSU has been nominated in the following categories in The Wichita Eagle’s “Best of Wichita:” Education, Health and Beauty, Services, Things to Do and Eat and Drink.

Community members can vote once a day until Friday, Sept. 8 at votewichitaks.com.

Junior Shocker Kids Club participates in media day

On Tuesday, Junior Shocker Media Day gave young Shockers the chance to experience player fame.

The treatment included a professional photo, game credential, growth chart and a gift card to Andy’s Frozen Custard.

To learn more about the club’s memberships, go to goshockers.com.

Association of Hindu Students in America to host Bollywood Night

The Association of Hindu Students in America will host Bollywood Night, where the community can enjoy music from different places in India. The event will be on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. in the Beggs Ballroom of the Rhatigan Student Center.

Admissions costs $2 for WSU students and staff and $5 for other community members

Writing Center opens for fall semester

The writing center is a free resource for students wanting more help throughout the writing process from trained tutors. Hours this semester are 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Fridays. Tutors are also available in Ablah Library during certain hours of the day. Students can receive help with paragraph development, organization, brainstorming and other writing skills and processes. No appointments are needed; it is walk-ins only.

Group Therapy to be hosted by CAPS

This semester, Counseling and Psychological Services is offering multiple group sessions. These sessions will take place in the Student Wellness Center. The groups are divided by the following topics: Process Group: Understanding Self and Others, Neurodiversity Peer Support Group, Trans/GNC Support Group and Healing from Trauma Support Group. For specific times, click here.

Fines now double in the YMCA parking lot at WSU

Due to unauthorized parking in Lot 40 of the YMCA parking lots, citations will be given to those that park longer than two hours or that park while not in the YMCA Facility.