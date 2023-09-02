Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Keeping up with the crime log – Sept. 2

Jennifer Anima, ReporterSeptember 2, 2023
Thy Vo

Student finds wire in mouth after eating at campus dining hall

On Tuesday, Aug. 22, officers were called by a student who believed she had a piece of glass in her tongue. 

The student explained it happened as she was eating a salad from the Shocker Dining Hall. Emergency Medical Services were called to help the student in taking out the piece of glass. As medical professionals removed the object, it turned out to be a piece of small wire.  

Dumpster divers enter unlocked yard at Smart Factory on campus

In the middle of the night on Wednesday, Aug. 23, two white males were caught on camera entering the utility yard of The Smart Factory on WSU’s campus. 

The unlocked area contained the facility’s fire system and trash. The fire system was disabled by the two males, which caused issues for WSU staff to enable it again. The two males were in a gray sedan that not only stopped at the Smart Factory but six other areas on campus, including the Law Enforcement Training Center.

