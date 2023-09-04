‘It’s in my blood’: Bollywood party showcases Indian music, dance on campus

Gallery • 18 Photos Melissa Espinoza Wichita Students get funky in the middle of the dancefloor, dancing to classic hits played for Bollywood Night on Sept. 2.

Vibrant music and lighting met students who attended Bollywood Night at the Rhatigan Student Center Saturday evening. The Association of Hindu Students in America (AHINSA) hosted the dance event to feature Bollywood music and Indian culture.

Kavi Shahi, president of AHSA, said that his team planned the night to highlight the best of Bollywood.

“Not only is there Bollywood music, but there’s music from all of the film industries that use Bollywood music for films, and there’s also many popular songs from all around India,” he said.

The event was more than an opportunity for students to learn more about Bollywood culture.

Freshman Vamsi Krishna said that it is important to have Indian representation on campus.

“These past three or four years, you see students from all around India, mostly southern India,” Krishna said.“So with these kinds of events, if you aren’t interested in representing people like this, then no one is going to want to come.”

Many partygoers were familiar with the songs that were played. Krishna took the event as an opportunity to put his love for Indian dance on display.

“Lucky for me, it’s in my blood,” Krishna said. “I grew up dancing and being on YouTube for dancing in India. Dancing is a wonderful way to clear the mind.”

Those interested in more Indian cultural events can follow @wsuahinsa on Instagram.