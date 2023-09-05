Volleyball wins against Illinois, sweeps Illinois State

In two back-to-back games in Illinois, Wichita State volleyball beat the University of Illinois and Illinois State.

On top of winning two games in one state, Wichita State took home their first Big Ten win in 15 years and their first sweep of the season.

Illinois

In Friday’s game, the Shockers knocked off Illinois, earning their first Big Ten win. The final score of Friday’s game was 3-2 (25-20, 25-19, 25-19, 25-23, 15-11).

This is the first Big Ten win for the Shockers since 2008 and the first road win in Shocker volleyball history.

The Shockers scored eight out of the nine final points in the entire game with junior Natalie Foster scoring 14 kills and sophomore Emerson Wilford scoring 11 against Illinois.

During the match, the Shockers had five players scoring 10 or more kills, including junior Morgan Weber, who was one kill away from breaking an all-time career high double-double with 13 kills and 14 digs.

Illinois State

In Saturday’s game, Wichita State recorded their first sweep of the season against the Redbirds with the final score being 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-13).

Wichita State forced the Redbirds into eight attack errors and a .000 hitting percentage during the third set.

Senior Sophia Rohling capped the overall match with 10 kills along with Foster, Wilford and redshirt junior Morgan Stout, who all scored seven kills in the match.

Rohling also scored a career-high of seven digs and a .500 hitting percentage. During the match, Weber led the Shockers with 13 digs.

After a string of away games, the volleyball team will return to Wichita State. The Shockers will face off against the University of Kansas at Charles Koch Arena on Sept. 9, first serve is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.