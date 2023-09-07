Wichita State alum Toby Lane named director of operations for men’s basketball

(Courtesy of Shocker of Athletics)

Men’s basketball head coach Paul Mills announced Toby Lane as the next director of operations for men’s basketball. The new director has 25 years of experience in operations and coaching experience at the Division I level.

The previous director of operations, Luke Gore, took an assisting coaching job at Princeton in late July.

Lane, a Wichita State alum, received his bachelor’s in secondary mathematics education in 1993.

He was the former director of operations for the University of Arkansas-Little Rock men’s basketball program for the 2022-2023 season. He has also worked at the University of Missouri, Columbia University, University of Miami, Southeast Missouri State, University of Oklahoma and Long Beach State.

Lane has made five NCAA Division I Tournament appearances, which includes an Elite Eight run with Oklahoma in 2003, a NCAA Division II Tournament Sweet 16 run with Central Oklahoma, three NIT appearances, and multiple conference titles.

He has also coached more than 30 players who have gone on to play professionally.

Lane’s responsibilities will include scouting, team analysis and strategies and day-to-day operations within the program.