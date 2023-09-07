Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Brent Mai announced as dean of University Libraries

Allison Campbell, News EditorSeptember 7, 2023
Brent+Mai+talks+about+his+ideas+and+goals+if+selected+as+the+new+dean+of+university+libraries.+Mai+visited+campus+on+Aug.+3+and+4+to+meet+with+various+stakeholders+on+campus.
Mia Hennen
Brent Mai talks about his ideas and goals if selected as the new dean of university libraries. Mai visited campus on Aug. 3 and 4 to meet with various stakeholders on campus.

After almost a month of deliberation, Brent Mai has been named as the newest dean of University Libraries, including Wichita State’s Ablah Library, McKinley Chemistry Library and the Thurlow Lieurance Memorial Music Library.

A Kansas native, Mai is the former dean of the Thomas G. Carpenter Library at the University of North Florida. Effective Oct. 15, Mai will assume the roles formerly held by Kathy Downes, who retired earlier this month.

“He brings a wealth of talent and prior experience to this role that will facilitate the university’s continued growth in our academic and research pursuits,” Provost Shirley Lefever said in an interview with WSU Strategic Communications. “His familiarity with student success will also further our efforts in student retention and persistence.”

In his stakeholder address on Aug. 4, Mai said that he wants to encourage collaboration between different university libraries, emphasize the libraries’ role as a safe space and further promote library events, updates and services.

“I’m looking forward to leading the outstanding faculty and staff of the Ablah Library as it continues to strengthen the opportunities for academic success among WSU’s students and faculty through teaching and learning, research and scholarship,” Mai said.

About the Contributors
Allison Campbell, News Editor
Allison Campbell is the news editor for The Sunflower. A South African native, Campbell is a junior pursuing a journalism and media production degree with a minor in English. Campbell hopes to pursue a career in editing after graduation. They use any pronouns.
Mia Hennen, Editor in Chief
Mia Hennen is the current editor in chief for The Sunflower. Before becoming editor, Hennen was the news/managing editor. They are a junior at Wichita State majoring in English and minoring in communications and Spanish, hoping to pursue any career involving writing or editing. Hennen uses they/them pronouns.

