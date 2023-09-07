Wichita experiencing unhealthy air quality

Gallery • 3 Photos Mia Hennen The Wichita State campus on Sept. 7. Since Sept. 6, Wichita has been experiencing unhealthy air quality, which is due to wildfires in Canada.

Wichita has been experiencing unhealthy air quality since Wednesday as the air quality index (AQI) reaches 160.

This is due to the smoke from the wildfires in Canada blowing over the states as winds from the northwest are bringing the smoke with it.

Under the U.S. AQI Level, if the air quality is between 151-200, it is deemed unhealthy and can increase the likelihood of adverse effects and aggravation to the heart and lungs among the general public.

To those in sensitive groups such as elders and those with asthma, the City of Wichita recommends avoiding strenuous outdoor activities, keeping outdoor activities short and considering moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling.

As for the general public, the City of Wichita recommends choosing less strenuous activities, shortening time outside and being active outdoors when air quality is better.