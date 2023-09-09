This week’s news in brief – Sept. 9

WSU offers two online exam proctoring options for fall 2023

The Office of Instructional Resources has released the two programs for online exam proctoring through Blackboard this semester.

“Honorlock” is an AI-powered proctoring and browser security option that is free to students.

“Examity” is a human proctoring tool that will charge students anywhere from $11-17 to use for each exam. The price depends on the length and features of an exam, and courses are limited to offering four exams in a term through Examity.

For other test-taking options, contact the Office of Instructional Resources at [email protected].

Registration open for Michael Tilford Conference on Diversity and Multiculturalism

The 2023 Michael Tilford Conference on Diversity and Multiculturalism will take place at Washburn University on Oct. 5-6.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Living into Brown: Staying the Course Toward Inclusion and Belonging.” The conference allows those involved in both education and business to examine and discuss opportunities and challenges surrounding diversity, inclusion and education.

The conference is open to faculty, students and staff. Those interested can register here.

Upcoming Savvy Scholar workshop teaches geographic information systems

The next Savvy Scholar workshop, hosted by Wichita State Libraries, will provide an introduction in geographic information systems (GIS). GIS is a computer hardware and software that manages and visualizes geographic information.

The event takes place online and in-person on Sept. 13 from 3-4 p.m. To learn more about and register for this event, click here. Registration is only required for online attendees for access to the Microsoft Teams link.