‘Food Truck Friday’ brings the flavor in culmination of SGA week

Alexander Engledow, ReporterSeptember 10, 2023
Monique Bever
Julio Mireles and Carmencita Mireles help serve food at the Food Truck Friday event on Sept. 8. Latino Hot Dogs, also known as Elatino Dogos Y Hamburguesas, is ran by Julio and his partner Carmencita.

Ranging from Brazilian to Chino-Latino food, Wichita State students got to treat themselves to the choice of three different food truck options, free of charge, on Friday afternoon. 

The Student Government Association (SGA) organized their “Food Truck Friday.” This was not the first time the association had set up an event like this.  Students got to choose from Brazita Bites, which offered Brazilian food, Funky Monkey Munchies, with Chino-Latino fusion food, and Latino Hot Dogs, which sold classic Mexican dishes, like tacos and elote.

Kylee Hower, SGA’s speaker of the Senate, and Tessa Fry, the clerk of the Senate, were both present and handed out vouchers that would allow students to receive their free food.

“I think this is a phenomenal initiative by SGA,” Clarence Albury, a graduate senator for SGA, said. “Anytime we can give back to the students is phenomenal.”

Savannah Denny, a senior studying graphic design, said the portion sizes were hefty for free meals.

“It’s more than I figured I could get, so I’m happy with that,” Denny said.

Hower said that SGA prepared for 200 students per food truck, but fewer attended the event than expected.

The event was meant to cap off “SGA week,” an annual event meant to encourage communication between student representatives and their constituents.

More information about SGA and its events can be found via Instagram: @wichitastatesga.
