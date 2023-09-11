‘Embarrassed’: Volleyball swept by Colorado

Gallery • 14 Photos Kristy Mace Players get set up to recieve the ball during the match against the University of Colorado. This matchup was the last of three during the Shocker Volleyball Classic.

On Taylor Swift Night in Charles Koch Arena, Wichita State volleyball put up a blank space in the sets column as they lost 3-0 (21-25), (11-25), (23-25) to Colorado.

The Buffaloes maintained a 3 to 5 point lead throughout the majority of all three sets. A 15-2 Colorado run in the second set allowed them to run away with a comfortable advantage.

“I was embarrassed,” Head Coach Chris Lamb said. “Not so much the outcome, but more embarrassed about feeling like we didn’t come out laser-beam focused.”

Lamb was frustrated that the team didn’t take an opportunity to beat a good team at home.

“I just don’t feel like we were hungry enough,” Lamb said. “After (the) second game, it stung a little bit. I thought we came back in third, but the real lesson to me is the first 15 minutes of that thing.”

The loss followed a 3-1 defeat against the University of Kansas two nights prior.

Lamb said the team’s serve and pass game has not met expectations so far this season, but the problems are fixable.

“The thing about serve and pass is it’s not physical, you don’t get exhausted,” Lamb said. “You can spend time, you can rep it out, and we have got to sort through it.”

Junior middle blocker Natalie Foster and senior hitter Sophia Rohling paced Wichita State in kills with six each. Junior hitter Morgan Weber led the team with nine digs, while senior setter Izzi Strand notched 16 assists.

Sophomore hitter Brooklyn Leggett received extended playing time in the game, setting a career-high with three blocks. Lamb said he hopes Leggett can string together a couple of good practices and games.

“Brooklyn just needs to start stacking good performances,” Lamb said. “Her kill percentages have been good, (but)she battles with just making too many errors.”

Strand said the loss could motivate the team to play better going forward.

“I think I’d rather have this game happen right now than any other time of the season,” Strand said. “And we are going to come together as a team, and we’re going to move forward … and we’re just going to kick it from here, and I’m excited to see what we’re going to do after this.”

The loss moves Wichita State to a 3-4 record for the season. Next week, the Shockers go on the road for the Northern Colorado Classic. Their next game is on Thursday, Sept. 14 against Bradley.