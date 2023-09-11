Students donate blood with the Red Cross to those in need

Kristy Mace American Red Cross collections technician Debi Goodner prepares Wichita State graduate student Jamie Stephens’s arm for a blood donation at the American Red Cross blood drive Tuesday.

Music could be heard playing outside the Beggs Ballroom for the blood drive on Sept. 5 and 6. Wichita State invited the Red Cross to collect blood.

Donors were asked to make appointments ahead of time in order to donate.

Angel Ramirez, a first-year biomedical engineering student, shared his thoughts on the community’s devotion to come together and positively change people’s lives.

“I do see the idea of devoting yourself to help others as a good idea, but there are limits to how far you should be devoting and how specifically you should take action for devoting,” Ramirez said. “For … the most part, I mean, I’d go for it. It sounds alright.”

Jasive Hernandez, a freshman nursing major, said donating blood was important to her.

“I always try to give blood whenever,” Hernandez said.