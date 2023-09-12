Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
The Sunflower
The Sunflower

‘Make the friendship bracelets’: Taylor Swift Tailgate offers pre-game entertainment

Avery Gathright, ReporterSeptember 12, 2023
Kristy Mace
MacKenzie and Addison create friendship bracelets at the Taylor Swift tailgate in Koch Arena on Sept. 9. MacKenzie said her favorite Taylor Swift era is Reputation.

Several tables with black and yellow beads and string greeted students and community members at the Wichita State women’s volleyball game against the University of Colorado.

The tables were for fans to make friendship bracelets as part of the “Taylor Swift Tailgate” for the game’s Taylor Swift theme. The pre-game event also included a photo wall and trivia about the popular artist.

The tailgate was self-proclaimed Swiftie and freshman Sheccid Banuelos’ first WSU volleyball game, and she was impressed by the activities available.

“I think it’s a great way to start off my experience,” Banuelos said. “I think it’s really fun, especially the bracelet-making station because it’s cute.”

Sophomore Caleb Anderson, another Swiftie, also appreciated the atmosphere of the tailgate.

“I stepped inside for a second and heard all of the songs and that was interesting,” Anderson said. “I’m definitely excited to make some bracelets.”

Banuelos explained the significance friendship bracelets play in the Taylor Swift fandom.

“There’s actually a song on her new album, ‘Midnights,’ called ‘You’re on Your Own Kid,’” Banuelos said. “There’s a line that basically says, ‘make the friendship bracelets,’ and the fandom kind of ran with that and did that for the whole (Eras) Tour. They made them for every show.”

Even those who did not consider themselves Swifties, like freshman Breanna Leach, were able to enjoy the festivities.

“I didn’t know that (Taylor Swift) was the theme, to be honest,” Leach said. “But I think it’s cool because she is making like billions of dollars on her tour right now. It’s definitely very fitting for the time. It’s very positive. Everyone seems really happy.”
About the Contributors
Avery Gathright, Reporter
Avery Gathright is a first-year reporter for The Sunflower. Gathright is a secondary education major with an emphasis in English. She hopes to eventually teach AP Literature. Gathright uses she/her pronouns.
Kristy Mace, Photo Editor
Kristy Mace is the photo editor for The Sunflower. She's majoring in psychology. Currently a junior, Mace hopes to go on to get her Ph.D. and become a neuropsychologist. She also plays for Wichita State's bowling team and does professional photography aside from The Sunflower.

